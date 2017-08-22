Wanyama, Origi out of Stars’ friendlies

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22- Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, goalkeeper Arnold Origi and midfielder Johannah Omollo will not be included in Kenya’s friendly match against Mozambique set for September 2 in Maputo.

According to Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthomi, Wanyama and Omollo have been omitted upon their request while goalkeeper Origi might not be available due to paperwork.

“Wanyama asked to be excused from this game because he is just returning to the team after injury and is struggling to get into form. Omollo told us that he just joined a new team and would like some time to settle down,” Muthomi told Capital Sport.

“For Origi, it is a bit complicated because of passport issues. He has a Norwegian passport and they don’t allow dual citizenship there so it is virtually difficult for us to have him,” added Muthomi.

The shot-stopper last played for Harambee Stars in March last year during the 1-0 home loss to Guinea Bissau in the botched African Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

He has been overlooked since then but was conspicuously named when the coaching team rolled out their preliminary squad.

-Developing story-