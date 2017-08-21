New Nakuru Governor to set up athletics training camp

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 21- Newly elected Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui has said his government will establish a fully equipped training camp for athletes and other sports in the county as part of his promise to improve sports in the talent-rich region.

Speaking during his inauguration at the Nakuru ASK grounds on Monday, the Governor said his administration will engage stakeholders in the sports fraternity to improve sport tourism.

Keringet area of Kuresoi South sub-county, Kinyanjui noted, had demonstrated a high potential of producing world class athletics champions and putting up a training facility in the area would further open up the region for more talent.

The Governor noted that two out of the five gold medals won in the just concluded IAAF World Championships in London were scooped by athletes from Kuresoi. They included Faith Kipyegon’s in 1500 metres and Geoffrey Kirui’s in Men’s Marathon.

According to the governor, the training camp would encourage young athletes in the region while at the same time tapping revenue through sport tourism.

Several camps have been set up in the talent-rich North rift region in the counties of Nandi and Uasin Gishu, but none has been set up in the central rift, this poised to be the first.

-By Wanjiru Macharia-