Vihiga stun holders Tusker out of GOtv Shield

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20- Veteran Charles Okwemba struck a first half penalty and Dennis Lugalia scored late on as National Super League (NSL) leaders Vihiga United stunned defending champions Tusker FC 2-0 to book a slot in the semi-final of the GOtv Shield.

Tusker were shockingly lethargic in their approach and did not show any hunger of either winning the game or retaining the title they won for the first time in 23 years last year.

Okwemba struck from 12-yards out in the 24th minute and Lugalia put the cherry on the cake with a header from close range two minutes from time to complete the party.

Vihiga, though not entirely dominant over the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions stuck to their strategy; defend well, find spaces and create chances. Though their head coach Edward Manoah was sent to the stands with 15 minutes left, they still remained tucked to their style to see off the win.

Okwemba who has over two decades of experience playing in the Kenyan top flight was hugely influential for the NSL side, pulling strings in midfield and spraying passes well upfront.

Tusker’s Humphrey Mieno was hugely subdued and his body language spoke volumes of a team that clearly wasn’t in the best of shapes to win the match.

The holders dominated possession in the opening minutes of the game, but failed to get even a single shot on target to make their dominance count.

The visitors grew into the game with Tusker not taking their approach seriously and they had their first chance in the 17th minute when Dennis Wafula forced a save off Duncan Ochieng at the far post when he raced to connect to a cross from the right.

Their pressure paid off in the 24th minute when Okwemba scored from the spot after Marlon Tangauzi handled the ball inside the box in an attempt to defend from a corner.

-More to follow-