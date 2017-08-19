StarTimes unveils rich football broadcast schedule

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – StarTimes Media on Friday unveiled the most comprehensive live football offering composed of major international tournaments and top tier European soccer leagues in the pay television industry in Kenya.

The company has secured the pay television transmission rights for exploitation in Kenya and other territories across sub-Saharan Africa.

The development will see Kenyan sports lovers enjoy access to a comprehensive football offering detailing more than eight tournaments and European top flight leagues between now and 15th July 2018.

Speaking during the unveil ceremony, StarTimes Vice President Mr. Mark Lisboa noted that the company has since achieved an enviable milestone by extending a rich menu of football offering that will be exclusively broadcasted on StarTimes effective tonight. By so doing, Kenyan households will enjoy access to the content through the company’s affordable pay television platform.

“We are delighted to authoritatively state that StarTimes has the most comprehensive live football offering composed of major international tournaments and top tier European soccer leagues than any other pay television provider in Kenya,” noted Mr. Lisboa.

The said tournaments and top tier leagues include:

The German Bundesliga 2017/18 season – From 18th August – (36) -324 Matches

Italian Serie A 2017/18 season – From 20th August – (38) -380 Matches

French Ligue 1 – Already started – (38) – 380 Matches

European Qualifiers – From August 31st 2017 (72 Matches Remaining)

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 (6th October 2017 – 28th October 2017) – 52 Matches

2018 FIFA World Cup (16th June 2018 – 15th July 2018) – 64 Matches

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2018 – 32 Matches

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018 – 32 Matches

“From the eight tournaments and top tier European leagues, StarTimes will broadcast up to 1,336 LIVE soccer matches, Kenyan subscribers can therefore look forward to these and more which will be accessible on our sports channels,” added Mr. Lisboa.

StarTimes has dedicated five sports channels that will broadcast the respective tournaments including two High Definition channels namely Sports Premium and World Premium as well as Sports Arena, Sports life and Sports focus enabling the company to air multiple live matches at the same time.

The acquisition of these broadcast rights is a culmination of the company’s progressive efforts to grow premium sports offering in the Kenyan market while driving access to the prestigious sporting events through affordable pay television offering.

StarTimes subscribers will be in a position to enjoy these prestigious tournaments and top tier leagues from as little as Ksh 599 per month where subscribing to either basic bouquet, Classic or Unique bouquet that are retailing at Ksh 599, 999 and 1,499 respectively, subscribers will get to access the comprehensive sporting action.

The same will be available from as little as Ksh 899 on Smart bouquet and Ksh 1,499 for Super bouquet on the satellite television platform.