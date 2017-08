Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks sailed through to the semi-finals of the GOtv Shield after walloping Division One side Eldoret Youth 5-0 in the quartets played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Masoud Juma found the back of the net twice as Duke Abuya, Ebrimah Sanneh and Sven Yiddah netted a goal apiece to round up the rout.

