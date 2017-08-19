Mane lifts Liverpool as Okazaki gets Leicester up and running

Shares

LEICESTER, United Kingdom, Aug 19 – Sadio Mane struck in the 73rd minute to give Liverpool a 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace and get Jurgen Klopp’s side up and running after their 3-3 draw at Watford.

At Anfield, Liverpool manager Klopp made five changes to the team that won 2-1 at Hoffenheim in their Champions League play-off round first leg in mid-week.

Beaten 3-0 at home by Huddersfield Town on the opening weekend, Palace produced a much more solid display, but were undone with 17 minutes to play when Mane seized upon a loose ball to fire home.

-Leicester win-

Elsewhere, Shinji Okazaki set up Leicester’s first win of the Premier League season as the Japan forward’s quick-fire strike inspired a 2-0 success against Brighton on Saturday.

Okazaki took just 52 seconds to open the scoring at the King Power Stadium and Harry Maguire doubled Leicester’s advantage after the interval.

Following Leicester’s 4-3 defeat at Arsenal in their first match, it was essential for Craig Shakespeare’s team to get up and running given they face Manchester United and Chelsea in their next two league games.

Brighton’s wait for their first point goes on after a lacklustre performance from Chris Hughton’s side.

Beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in their first top-tier match for 34 years last weekend, Brighton got off to the worst possible start as Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan made the error that led to Okazaki’s opener.

Riyad Mahrez cut inside for a shot that should have been easy for Ryan, but the close-season signing from Valencia let it slip from his grasp and Okazaki was perfectly placed to slot home his second goal of the campaign.

Jamie Vardy should have punished another miscue from nervous Brighton when Markus Suttner’s scuffed pass was intercepted by Okazaki, but the Leicester striker couldn’t convert from his team-mate’s cutback.

Once Brighton finally settled, Glenn Murray had the ball in the net when he swivelled as the ball dropped over his shoulder and fired home, only to see the strike disallowed for offside.

Albion felt aggrieved again moments later when Jamie Murphy’s shot hit Leicester’s Wes Morgan on the arm, prompting a penalty appeal that was turned down by Lee Probert.

Vardy and Okazaki combined to open up the Brighton defence just before half-time as the England forward’s low cross was nudged wide by his strike partner.

Shakespeare’s team doubled their lead in the 54th minute when Maguire rose highest at the far post to head in from Mahrez’s corner.

Brighton’s last chance of snatching an unlikely point disappeared when Murray couldn’t finish off a golden opportunity from close range.