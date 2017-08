Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Giants Gor Mahia opened a six-point lead at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League table after registering a 2-1 win over Muhoroni Youth at the Moi Kisumu Stadium on Saturday.

Timothy Otieno nodded a brace while Robert Indimuli scored the consolation from a counter attack connecting an Ambrose Ayoyi cross.

In other results, Mathare United humiliated Zoo Kericho 6-0 while Sofapaka were 5-2 winners over Nakumatt FC.

-Developing story-