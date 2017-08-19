Dream start for Jese as Stoke humbles Arsenal

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 19 – Jese Rodriguez made a memorable start to life at Stoke City by scoring the only goal of a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Spanish forward, a loan signing from Paris Saint-Germain, finished crisply in the 47th minute to bring Arsene Wenger’s side down to earth after their opening 4-3 win over Leicester City.

It was an early blow to Arsenal’s title aspirations and left them three points behind early pace-setters Manchester United, who won 4-0 for the second game running at Swansea City.

Jese, 24, only joined Stoke on Wednesday and he was quick to make an impression on the fans of his new team.

After driving at Arsenal’s back four from halfway, he swapped passes with Saido Berahino and then drilled a left-foot shot past the advancing Petr Cech.

Arsenal, who remain without the injured Alexis Sanchez, thought they had equalised in the 72nd minute when Alexandre Lacazette lashed home, but it was chalked off due to a marginal — but correct — offside.

Stoke had not beaten Arsenal since December 2014.