Blackberry back as Okumbi summons team for Mozambique friendly

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Gor Mahia forward George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo has made a return to the national football team Harambee Stars after being included in a 19-man provisional local based squad to take on Mozambique in a friendly match September 2 in Maputo.

Blackberry, who is enjoying a superb form with his Gor Mahia team, last featured for Harambee Stars in 2015 and was also part of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier team.

First Coach Stanley Okumbi also handed debut to Joe Waithera, a striker who turns out for National Super League side Wazito FC as he seeks to form a solid team that will represent the country at 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted in Kenya from January 11- February 2.

Other notable faces in the team are Vihiga United defender Benard Ochieng, Tusker FC forward Boniface Muchiri and Mathare United attacker Chris Ochieng.

Ulinzi’s left-back Omar Mbongi and Nakumatt FC striker Kepha Aswani make a return to the team that will camp on Sunday, August, 20 at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies thereafter leave for Mozambique on August 31.

-Squad-

Goalkeepers

Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders

Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers)

Midfielders

Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Victor Majid (AFC Leopards), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Jackson Macharia (Tusker), Daniel Waweru (Ulinzi Stars)

Strikers

Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Joe Waithera (Wazito), Chris Ochieng (Mathare United)