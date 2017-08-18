Bandari out to reclaim title as GOtv Shield enters quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – With the GOtv Shield resuming this weekend, reigning Kenyan Premier League Coach of the Year, Paul Nkata is determined to guide Bandari past Sony Sugar when the two sides meet in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Bandari, who won the GOtv Shield in 2015, have had a great turn of fortune after the arrival of Nkata from Tusker at the beginning of the season where he claimed double winning the KPL title and the first ever GOtv Shield crown for Brewers.

The Dockers knocked out record 15-time KPL champions Gor Mahia and Nakumatt FC in the rounds of 32 and 16 respectively to reach the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Capital Sport on Thursday, Nkata said that his target this season is to finish top eight in the League, but winning the Shield would be a plus for him.

“We are in the competition to win not just to participate but our target this season has been to finish top eight in the league. The Shield has not been in my plans but if we win and go through to the final and even win it that will be a plus for us,” Nkata revealed.

Bandari occupy fifth spot on the KPL table with 29 points, having played 19 games and the clash against Sony will not be easy despite the Sugar Millers sitting 14th in the standings with 19 points.

“We have been preparing for the GOtv Shield match against Sony since Monday, we are just polishing. We are ready though our challenge this season has been traveling, we travel a lot more than other teams but we are used to it now. We hope for the best,” Nkata added.

On the other hand, Sony head to this clash not being best of form having recorded one win from three league matches and will hope to rediscover themselves and bounce back.

Sony bundled out Ulinzi Stars and Nzoia Sugar FC in the GOtv Shield rounds of 32 and 16 matches respectively to reach the last eight.

Sony last reached the quarters of the Shield tournament in 2015 but were eliminated by Nakumatt FC 3-1 on post match penalties after the match ended 1-1. Last season they pulled out of the domestic cup following what the club termed as financial constraints.

Other GOtv Shield matches slated for this weekend will see National Super League side Vihiga United play defending champions Tusker FC on Saturday.

On Sunday, Kariobongi Sharks take on Division One side Eldoret Youth FC, National Super League side Wazito FC will square it out with AFC Leopards.

The winner of the tournament will not only earn a spot to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederations Cup but also walks home with Sh2mn cash prize.