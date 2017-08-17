Sharks suffer blow as Ogweno’s suspension upheld

Shares

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 17- Kenyan Primer League (KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks have suffered a major setback after the Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) upheld Pascal Ogweno’s red card suspension, extending it to six games.

The defender was shown a straight red card after handling the ball in his box in their match against Poster Rangers April 22 and will now miss Kariobangi Sharks’ fixtures against Western Stima, SonySugar, Bandari, Mathare United, Sofapaka and Posta Rangers.

Kariobangi Sharks were also slapped with Sh100, 000 fine.

“Having weighed the gross nature of the misconduct vis-à-vis the apology tendered, the committee hereby suspends the player for six games and any missed games on account of the red card to be counted as part of the six game ban,” IDCC ordered.

The red card came in the 37th minute of the game that was won by Posta Rangers with John Mbugi scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory.

“The club is responsible for gross miss conduct of its players and the action by Pascal Ogweno amount to gross miss conduct.”

-Muhoroni fined-

Meanwhile, Muhoroni Youth were found guilty of demoralizing Sony Sugar FC by not allowing the team for a warm up before the match played April 22.

However, IDCC issued them a stern warning and should it recur, severe action will be taken.

“We find Muhoroni Youth FC guilty on the first account. However, Muhoroni are hereby warned not to repeat such conduct and any such repetition to draw stern action from the committee.”