Mbappe left out of Monaco squad

MONACO, Principality of Monaco, Aug 17 – Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the Monaco squad for Friday’s Ligue 1 match away at Metz as speculation intensifies surrounding the teen sensation’s future.

The 18-year-old striker reportedly wants away from the French champions, with Paris Saint-Germain his favoured destination but Real Madrid are also reportedly ready to pay 180 million euros ($211 million) for his services.

Mbappe started Monaco’s first two competitive matches of the season but sat on the bench for the duration of the principality club’s 4-1 Ligue 1 victory at Dijon on Sunday.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim later said that was a club decision but insisted this week that it was not made to “punish” the France international.

“Kylian is not at 100 percent. He is not in great form. But that is to be expected of a kid who is just 18,” Jardim said on Wednesday.

While he is left out, Algerian international winger Rachid Ghezzal features for the first time after joining as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Lyon.

Monaco will be looking for a third win in as many league outings this season when they face Metz.