Oxlade-Chamberlain is staying at Arsenal, confirms Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 16 – Arsene Wenger insists he is eager to hold on to Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this season, and hopefully for the foreseeable future as well.

The England international has been linked with a Sh4.6b (£35m) move to Premier League rivals Chelsea, as his contract has less than a year left on it, but Wenger rates the winger and wants to see him stay for the long term.

“Yes, he is staying here,” the French tactician said, according to Sky Sports. “Why? Personally, because I rate him highly and he’s one of the players who is on his way up.

“In the last year, he has made huge progress and personally I want him to stay here for a long time.

“I’m convinced he will be the English player that everybody will look at in the next two years at the end of the season.”