Matic predicts long stay at Man Utd

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 15 – Nemanja Matic was delighted to beat West Ham in his Premier League debut at Manchester United, and believes he will be at the club a long time.

The midfielder left Premier League champions Chelsea to sign for Jose Mourinho’s charges this transfer window, and seemed to settle in quickly at his new club as they beat the Irons 4-0 on Sunday.

He told MUTV: “Thanks to the guys, they have accepted me from my first day.

“Thanks to them, I feel very comfortable and I feel like I will be here a long time. They have helped me, and I am happy if I give them something back, and that I helped us to win.

“We played good football, and I think our supporters enjoyed it as well. It’s good to start well with three points, the season is long but we have to collect a lot of points and we’ve had a good start.

“It was great [to play at Old Trafford], when you wear that [United] shirt you feel some kind of pressure because this is a big club, but that’s why we are here.

“We know that it’s a big responsibility to play for Manchester United and I’m happy that we have started well and that I hope we continue like this – I’m sure this group can do good things.”