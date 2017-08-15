Liverpool beat Hoffenheim to win first leg

Shares

BERLIN, Germany, Aug 15 – Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant goal helped Liverpool win 2-1 at Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Champions League play-off round clash on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old fired in a 30-yard free-kick in the 35th minute after Simon Mignolet had earlier saved a tame penalty from former Leicester forward Andrej Kramaric.

James Milner’s cross was deflected into his own net by Havard Nordtveit to make it 2-0, but substitute Mark Uth gave Hoffenheim a lifeline with a late strike.

