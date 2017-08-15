Kabeberi Sevens set for weekend of Sep 9

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – This year’s George Mwangi Kabeberi Sevens hosted by Kenya Cup side Mwamba RFC will be held on September 9-10 at the RFUEA Grounds, Ngong Road.

The tournament was first played in 1986 to commemorate the passing away of the charismatic George Mwangi Kabeberi, one of the founding members of the Mwamba club.

Over the years, the significance of the tournament has been expanded to honour departed club members, including recently departed Leeroy Okara, Absalom “Bimbo” Mutere, Abedeen Shikoyi, Jimmy Owino and lately Victor Wayodi among others.

“Kabeberi Sevens is regarded as one of the best sevens leg on the National Sevens Series and we aim to improve the experience every year,” tournament director Anthony Karanja said.

“Feedback we’ve received has indicated a strong need for a ‘family experience’ which is why we shall block out a section of the stadium as an alcohol-free zone, with the Kiddies Village there to provide entertainment for the little ones during the day – free of charge. One section will be the party stand again and we’re excited to see what fun ways fans will come up with to show their support for their teams and the other teams in action,” he added.

The start of the 2017 National Sevens Series was pushed to September due to the just concluded Kenya General Elections.

Consequently, the Driftwood Sevens hosted by Mombasa RFC, which was supposed to get the sevens season underway on July 22- 23 will be held on the weekend of September 2-3 in Mombasa with the Kabeberi Sevens, originally set July 29-30 now taking place in September.