Lazio stun Juventus to win Italian Super Cup

Lazio stunned Juventus to win Super Cup.

ROME, Italy, Aug 13 – Lazio defeated Juventus for the first time in four years with a 3-2 triumph in the Italian Super Cup on Sunday with victory secured by an injury-time goal from substitute Alessandro Murgia.

Ciro Immobile had given Lazio a 2-0 lead with a 31st-minute penalty and 52nd-minute header before Juventus forward Paulo Dybala pulled the Serie A champions and Italian Cup winners level thanks to a free-kick after 85 minutes and a last-minute penalty.

But Lazio had the last laugh when Murgia turned in a cross from fellow substitute Jordan Lukaku, the brother of Manchester United star Romelu, in the third minute of stoppage time.

