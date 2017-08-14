Farah rebrands as ‘Mohamed’ for road career

Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Shares
Britain’s Mo Farah wins the final of the men’s 10,000m athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 4, 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 14-British athletics great Mo Farah wants to be known as ‘Mohamed’ now that he is switching his focus to road racing, he has announced.

“My road name is Mohamed,” he said. “I just feel like Mo is done. I need to forget about what I’ve achieved and what I’ve done (on the track).”

Farah, 34, made the announcement after bringing the curtain down on his glittering track career by winning 10,000 metres gold and 5,000 metres silver at the World Championships in London.

Related Content

Sumgong, Cheruiyot to clash at Lisbon Half Marathon
Bolt swansong dominates London worlds
Ethiopian team tact floors Farah, Kenya miss out

Somalia-born Farah has won four Olympic titles and six world titles, but he bowed out under something of a cloud due to doping allegations against his American coach Alberto Salazar.

He hit out at the media during an emotional press conference on Sunday, accusing them of trying to “destroy” his achievements.

“You can write what you like,” Farah said. “The fact is I’ve achieved what I have from hard work and dedication, putting my balls on the line, year after year, and delivering for my country.

“It’s like a broken record, repeating myself. If I’ve crossed the line, if Alberto’s crossed the line, why bring it up year after year, making it into headlines?

“I’ve achieved what I have achieved. You’re trying to destroy it.”

Shares
Popular
Brilliant Obiri stops Ayana to win 5000m gold
Posted on by ALEX ISABOKE
Manangoi storms to gold as Kenya finishes second overall in London
Posted on by ALEX ISABOKE
Ronaldo sent-off, but Real roll over Barcelona
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Kluivert, Davids appear at Mugabe rally
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Lukaku brace fires Man U to winning start
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Recent
Bolt focused on next chapter after retirement
Posted on by IAAF
Farah rebrands as ‘Mohamed’ for road career
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
‘I’m no criminal!’ Costa blasts Chelsea
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
‘More alive than ever’, says Neymar after scoring debut
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Klopp back in Germany in UCL play-offs
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE