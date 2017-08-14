Eldoret Youth ready to defy odds in GOtv Shield

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14- Division One side Eldoret Youth is keen to upset the form books with their focus set on lifting the GOtv Shield as they prepare to face Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks in the quarter finals on Saturday.

Head coach Peter Milombe has asserted that his side has the potential of upsetting the big boys and lift the title based on their current form. This might be a historical feat if they achieve their target, being the first ever third division team to win the tournament.

But Milombe’s immediate focus will be on the quarters and has admitted it will not be easy to trounce Premier League side Sharks and maintained they will have to face each game at a time.

“We were affected by the election break but everybody is back we are good to go. We know they (Kariobangi Sharks) will come into this game very much prepared. We respect them but we are also ready. Our goal is to lift the shield. We cannot come this far just to push; we want to win games,” a confident Milombe roared.

The team resumed training last Saturday ahead of the tie that will be staged at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday and the tactician is confident his side will get into shape especially now that they have no injury worries.

Eldoret Youth hope to capitalize on a shaky Sharks side which has failed to record a win in their last three league games. Sharks are placed eighth in the KPL standings with 20 points and will be coming into the tie focused on bouncing back.

William Muluya’s Premier League charges easily booked a quarter final slot after beating two-time champions Sofapaka 3-1 in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Eldoret Youth on the sides are also eyeing promotion to the second tier National Super League next season.

“We are very confident of achieving that target because so far we have been playing very well in Division One. We need to maintain the discipline and hope we can make it to the top league next season,” he says.

The tactician adds; “We hope to translate the same performance in the GOtv Shield.”