Simbas set for Hong Kong Cup of Nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The national 15s team have received an official invite to participate at the Hong Kong Cup of Nations set for November 10-18 in the Asian nation.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) confirmed they have received an official invite from the event organizers and will be ready to compete in the week-long tournament.

The competition will see the Simbas come up against defending champions Russia, currently ranked 21st in the world, hosts Hong Kong who sit 24th globally and 28th ranked Chile.

The tourney, which replaced the HKRU’s autumn international test series, has been played since 2015 with Russia emerging victorious in the two editions held since then. Other teams that have featured in the competition include Zimbabwe, Portugal and Papua New Guinea.

The Simbas, who finished second at the recent Africa Gold Cup, are currently preparing for a two match test series against Hong Kong in Nairobi August 20 and 26.

The Jerome Paarwater charges will be using those matches in preparation for the busy 2018 season that will see them seek qualification to the 2019 Rugby World Cup to be hosted in Japan.

Also in the 2018 campaign, the Simbas will be looking to retain the regional Elgon Cup as well as aiming to reclaim the Africa Gold Cup.