Hong Kong name squad for Kenya Tour

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Head coach Leigh Jones has named a 28 man squad for Hong Kong’s tour of Kenya ahead of their two international test matches against Simbas at the RFUEA Grounds.

The Dragons, who are scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on Friday August 18, will face off against the Simbas on Sunday August 20 and Saturday August 26.

The squad includes Liam Owens, Matt Roslee and Mike Parfitt who all earned their first caps in last year’s 34-10 loss to the Kenyans in Nairobi as well as eight other players namely Alex Ng Wai Shing, Ben Higgins, Fin Field, Jack Parfitt, Jamie Tsang, Nick Hewson, Tyler Spitz and Tony Wong Ho – yeung who all were part of last year’s travelling party.

Hong Kong squad to Kenya

Alex Ng Wai Shing, Benjamin Higgins, Callum McFeat Smith, Daniel Barlow, Dayne Jans, Evi Saua, Fin Field, Jack Parfitt, James Christie, James Cunningham, Jamie Tsang, Kyle Sullivan, Lex Rauca, Liam Galleher, Liam Owens, Liam Slatem, Marcus Ramage, Matthew Lamming, Matthew Roslee, Michael Parfitt, Nicholas Hewson, Pierce Mackinlay-West, Robert Keith, Sam Purvis, Sebastien Alfonsi, Thomas Lamobley, Tyler Spitz, Tony Wong Ho-yeung Management: Leigh Jones (Head Coach), Andrew Hall, Craig Hammond, Mark Fatialofa (Assistant Coaches), Luke Davey (Strength & Conditioning), Chris Davies (Analyst), Amanda O’Reilly (Physiotherapist), Seth Chan (Physio Assistant)

By Kenya Rugby-