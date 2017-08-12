Holders Dortmund, Bayern advance in German Cup

Shares

BERLIN, Germany, Aug 12 – A hat-trick for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a Robert Lewandowski brace saw Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich proceed to the second round of the German Cup on Saturday.

Current holders Dortmund eased to a 4-0 victory over sixth tier minnows Riesalingen-Arlen, while Bayern secured a 5-0 win over third tier side Chemnitz.

A deflected free-kick saw Lewandowski open the scoring for Bayern after just 20 minutes in Chemnitz.

The Bundesliga champions then struck again on the counter-attack shortly after half-time, Kingsley Coman doubling the lead.

Record signing Corentin Tolisso set up Bayern’s third goal, sending in a low cross for Robert Lewandowski to tap in his second of the afternoon.

With victory beyond reasonable doubt, Franck Ribery whipped a direct free-kick into the bottom corner in the 79th minute, and Mats Hummels headed in Bayern’s fifth just before the final whistle.

Dortmund were dominant from the offset, as defender Marc Bartra gave Peter Bosz’s team the lead in the 12th minute, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Aubameyang netted his second with a dainty chip over goalkeeper Dennis Klose on 55 minutes, and completed his hat-trick ten minutes from time.

Last season’s finalists Eintracht Frankfurt suffered an early setback against fourth tier TuS Erndtebrueck, as defender David Abraham was sent off on 23 minutes.

Goals from Timothy Chandler, Mijat Gacinovic and Sebastien Haller were enough to secure a laboured victory for ten-man Frankfurt.

Elsewhere in Germany, Europa League qualifiers FC Cologne scored five at fifth tier Lehe, while Freiburg and Mainz also secured their place in the second round.

There were also comfortable victories against lower league opposition for second division sides Kaiserslautern and Heidenheim.