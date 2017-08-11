Wenger sets a goal target for Lacazette

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 11 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has challenged Alexandre Lacazette to get a similar tally to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his first Premier League season.

With the Gunners set to kick off their Premier League campaign against Leicester City today (Friday), Wenger is confident his new recruit will be a good fit.

“With Lacazette it is simple,” Wenger said. “He is an intelligent player who can integrate our game well as we have a game backed on mobility, technique. After that we get the efficiency.”

The efficiency in question is 28 goals from 30 appearances in his final season with Lyon, although Wenger admits that target might not be realistic in the Premier League.

“His record in France is to score one in 80 minutes,” Wenger said. “If he can maintain that record that would be ideal for us. As a game is in 90 that would guarantee you a goal.

“Goalscoring record is not necessarily transferable from the French League to the English league, that’s for sure.

“But you could say that Ibrahimovic transferred an identical amount of goals from France to England. So that’s the target Lacazette should set.”

The Swedish striker scored 17 in 28 Premier League appearances for Manchester United, having scored 38 from 31 Ligue 1 appearances the previous season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Last season Alexis Sanchez scored 24 league goals, or one every 134 minutes. Olivier Giroud scored 12, at a rate of one every 100 minutes, followed by Walcott who scored 10 at a rate of 193 minutes per strike.