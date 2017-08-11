Vihiga upbeat of sponsorship despite change of guard

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Despite the change of guard at the Vihiga County Government following Tuesday’s General Elections, National Super League (NSL) side Vihiga United remain optimistic the incoming governor Wilbur Otichilo will up hold the sponsorship deal.

Vihiga United’s fate was on Wednesday thrown into doubts after Governor Moses Akaranga, who initiated the Sh40m per year deal with the club, lost his seat to Otichilo.

Speaking to Capital Sport Vihiga United assistant coach Francis Xavier is confident the new county boss will continue with the sponsorship of the team since the club belongs to the County Government.

‘’We called for a meeting with our people to consolidate our position and we remain optimistic that the incoming governor will continue with the program but as for now we cannot pre-empt before meeting the governor elect but we will meet him (governor) very soon and am confident he will support the sponsorship programe,” Xavier revealed.

Vihiga United, who are at the helm of the NSL with 47 points, face an acid test when they battle it out with reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Tusker FC in the quarter finals of the GOtv Shield on August 19.

High flying Vihiga United made it to the GOtv Shield quarters after eliminating KPL side Kakamega Homeboyz 5-4 on penalties.

Vihiga United will resume training on Sunday to prepare for the GOtv fixture against the defending champions with Xavier expressing optimism since all his players are fit for selection after veteran midfielder Charles Okwemba recovered from a knock.

Xavier has set his sights in helping Vihiga United earn promotion in the top flight league next season after missing the chance by a whisker in 2016.

The NSL leaders came close to play in the KPL this season despite finishing sixth last year after Football Kenya Federation chief Nick Mwendwa ‘promoted’ them alongside KCB FC after Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka failed to comply with the club licensing.

Muhoroni and Sofapaka were reinstated back to the KPL by the Sports Dispute Tribunal ending Vihiga’s dream that season.

‘’Last season we lost points that we should have not, but this season we have learnt from our previous mistakes. So far we are doing well we only need to increase little effort and maintain our momentum,” added Xavier.

Other teams that their fate hangs on the balance are Vihiga Queens (women football team) a development basket team and a rugby team who are under the sponsorship of the County Government that was under the reign of Akaranga.