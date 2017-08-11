Klopp’s mind is blown by Neymar transfer

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 11 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that any football transfer now seems possible after Neymar’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG paid Sh27.3bn (€222m) for the privilege of fielding the Brazilian forward, leading Klopp to believe that intentionally unreasonable amounts, like Lionel Messi’s €300 million release clause, no longer seem unthinkable.

“It’s pretty simple. Until now it was simply seen as impossible,” Klopp told DAZN. “Then there is the list, with the release-clauses for Barcelona. Leo Messi, €300m.

“In a period of just a month that suddenly sounds possible too. That used to be an outrageous amount.

“They just set that amount randomly. I mean who would pay €300m? And now it simply happened.”