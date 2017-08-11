Kiprop leads Kenyan duo in men’s 1500m final 

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Asbel Kiprop is on track to win a fourth successive world title after leading Kenyan duo to the final of the men’s 1500m at the London IAAF World Championships on Friday.

However, Ronald Kwemoi did not make the cut after finishing ninth in the second semifinal won by Jakub Holuša in 3:38.05 ahead of Timothy Cheruiyot who automatically sailed through in second spot in 3:38.24 while Marcin Lewandowski was third in 3:38.32.

In the first semifinal, world silver medallist Elijah Manangoi led compatriot Kiprop to a 1-2 finish clocking 3:40.10.

Kiprop will be seeking to equal Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj’s four titles.

-Developing story-