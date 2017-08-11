You are here:

Athletics Athletics

American Kori Carter wins women’s 400m hurdles

by
Athletics
Shares

US athlete Kori Carter celebrates after winning the final of the women’s 400m hurdles athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 10, 2017 © AFP / Glyn KIRK

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 10Unfancied Kori Carter outstripped US teammate Dalilah Muhammad for gold in the women’s 400m hurdles at the world championships on Thursday.

Carter ran 53.07 seconds from the outside lane to claim a shock victory, Olympic champion Muhammad taking silver with 53.50sec.

“I just had to run my race, go out and let them chase me,” said the 25-year-old Carter.

“I’m on top of the world right now, it’s been such a long year.”

Jamaica’s Ristananna Tracey timed a personal best of 53.74sec for bronze, while two-time defending champion Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic was fourth.

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments