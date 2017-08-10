Liverpool reject Sh12.1bn Coutinho Barca bid

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Aug 10- Liverpool have immediately rejected a second bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, according to sources.

Sky Sports News understands Barca’s latest offer for the forward was Sh10.4bn (£76.8mn) up front, with Sh1.8bn (£13.6m) add-ons.

Liverpool have reiterated their stance that Coutinho is not for sale and now consider the matter closed.

The La Liga giants had a Sh8.8bn (£72mn) bid for the Brazil international rejected in July and, having sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record Sh27.3bn (£200mn) last week, turned their attentions to pursuing the 25-year-old.

Coutinho, a key figure for Liverpool since arriving from Inter Milan in January 2013, registered 13 goals and seven assists for the Reds during their 2016/17 Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday described Liverpool as being “in a good shape” ahead of the new season but kept quiet about Coutinho’s future.

Sky Sports News earlier this week reported the Brazilian would like to move to the Nou Camp if a deal can be done amicably with Liverpool.

The playmaker signed a new five-year contract with Klopp’s side in January and the club remain adamant their player is not for sale.

-By Sky Sports–