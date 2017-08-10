Randolph arrested on marijuana charge

Shares

LOS ANGELES, United States, Aug 10 – Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession with intent to supply after a late-night disturbance in Los Angeles, reports said Thursday.

Randolph, 36, was detained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after a crowd gathered at a public housing estate in the gritty Watts neighborhood on Wednesday.

Randolph, a two-time All Star who joined the Kings on a two-year $24 million contract earlier this summer from the Memphis Grizzlies, was detained along with another man.

He was cited for intent to supply because of the large amount of marijuana found at the address, reports said citing law enforcement.

Randolph was arrested at around 11pm (0600 GMT) local time and booked five hours later with bail set at $20,000 (17,000 euros).

Randolph, who spent eight years at Memphis, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season.