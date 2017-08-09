Simbas sharpening claws ahead of Hong Kong clash

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- The national 15s team will be aiming to improve their IRB rankings when they host Hong Kong in two international test matches on August 20 and 26.

The Kenya Simbas claimed second place at the Africa Gold Cup, garnering a total of 16 points after beating Tunisia (100-10), Senegal (45-25), Zimbabwe (41-22) and picking a 33-33 draw against Uganda.

The Hong Kong Dragons are ranked 24th in the world rugby ranking and Simba are going into this matches seeking to replicate last year’s 34-10 win in Nairobi and climb further upwards in the world rankings.

Hong Kong are not pushovers having participated in Rugby World Cup Sevens and recently played in the World Games held in Colombia. Hong Kong were silver medalists in the 2010 (Guangzhou, China) and 2014 (Incheon, South Korea).

The Kenyan team comprises the likes of Moses Amusala (KCB), George Asin (KCB), Dennis Karani (Impala Saracens), captain Wilson Kopondo (Kenya Harlequins), Simon Muniafu (Impala Saracens), Davis Chenge (KCB), Eric Kerre (Impala Saracens), Edwin).

Others are Patrice Agunda (Kenya Harlequins), Leo Seje (Impala Saracens), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), Kelvin Masai (Homeboyz), Isaac Adimo (Kenya Harlequins), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Brad Owako (Mwamba), and David Ambunya (Kenya Harlequins).