Premier League chief doesn’t see Neymar-type move

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a record-breaking move © AFP/File / Lionel BONAVENTURE

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 9 – Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore does not expect to see Premier League clubs pulling off transfers to match Neymar’s record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain, he said on Wednesday.

“I can’t see anything like that (in the Premier League),” Scudamore told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“When the previous record was £89 million (for Paul Pogba), to suddenly go to £200 million, that’s something else going on there.”

PSG paid Barcelona 222 million euros ($260 million) to sign Neymar last week, obliterating the record of 105 million euros ($116 million) set by Manchester United’s purchase of Paul Pogba from Juventus last year.

Premier League spending in the current transfer window has rocketed past £1 billion, but Scudamore says PSG’s Qatari owners are in a different league.

“That’s the owners of Paris Saint-Germain and the Qataris deciding that they want to make a statement and they’ve made a huge statement,” he said.

“But I don’t think we’re going to see that replicated and, in some ways, I’m glad it’s not the Premier League holding that particular record.”

Comments