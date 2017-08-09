KPL postpones this weekend’s matches

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has postponed this weekend’s matches to allow players travel back from voting in the General Elections.

In a press release sent on Wednesday, KPL said the matches will resume on Wednesday, August 16 with round 21.

“Following consultations with Chairmen of SportPesa Premier League Clubs, the 2017 SportPesa Premier League Season Round 20 matches have been postponed. This is due to clubs lacking ample time to prepare and train for the matches as members of their technical staff and players had travelled to various parts of the country to vote during the General Elections which were held on Tuesday, 08 August 2017,” the statement said.

“SportPesa Premier League matches will resume on Wednesday, 16 August 2017 with Round 21 matches,” the statement added.

“The Round 20 matches will be rescheduled to new dates that will be communicated by the end of the week.”