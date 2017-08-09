Ibrahimovic in talks over return to Old Trafford

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 9 – Manchester United have started talks over a new deal to bring back striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to Sky in Italy.

The 35-year-old Swede is a free agent following his release from Old Trafford at the end of last season and is battling back to fitness after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in April.

His rehabilitation has continued at the club’s Carrington training complex, with Jose Mourinho saying in July that he could resume at United despite Romelu Lukaku’s arrival. “Why not wait for such a good player that gave us so much?” he said.

And with the latest news from Italy, it would seem United are stepping up their efforts to secure a return for the player who shone in his first season in the Premier League, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances before injury struck.

Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola told Sky in May there had been offers from “many leagues” for the former PSG and Barcelona striker and that he would “remain in Europe 100 per cent”, adding he still had “one more year, maybe two” left in his career.

AC Milan have been the latest side to be interested in Ibrahimovic as they continue to overhaul their squad in a summer that has seen several Serie A sides make big statements in the transfer market.

Atletico Madrid were also linked, while LA Galaxy president said their doors were “always open” for a player they had an “incredible relationship” with.

Ibrahimovic would also be welcomed by his former team-mates. Paul Pogba said earlier in August: “He’s still a big leader because he’s still in the team, even he’s not playing he’s a leader outside of the pitch.”

United get their Premier League season under way on Sunday when they host West Ham.