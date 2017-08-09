IAAF World Championships in London: Day 6 highlights

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 9 – Day six highlights for the IAAF World Championships on Wednesday:

Men’s 5000 metres heats

Mo Farah may have emerged battered and bruised from his superb victory in the 10,000 metres but he will be intent on not seeing his farewell to track championships go awry in an event in which he has won the last five global titles (three world and two Olympics). The 34-year-old should have a routine qualification ahead of Saturday’s grand finale but at least his presence will boost the morale of the home spectators who unlike London 2012 have had precious little to cheer about despite packing the stadium night after night.

Women’s 400 metres final

This could be one of the races of the championships as it has everything in a potboiler of a plot. American track legend Allyson Felix is bidding for a 10th world gold medal (4 individual gold, 5 relay) but standing in her way is the Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo. The 31-year-old American may have beaten her younger rival in the 2015 world final but the latter got her revenge in the biggest arena of the Olympic final last year and in the most dramatic fashion, stealing the title from under her nose with a spectacular dive for the line and getting the nod by 0.07 of a second. The third major final meeting between the duo promises fireworks.

Men’s 400 metres hurdles final

Kerron Clement, like Felix, has been a stalwart of American athletics for over a decade and the Trinidad-born star will be seeking his third individual world title here. The 31-year-old Olympic champion looked in sublime form in his semi-final, allowing Norwegian youngster Karsten Warholm to hare off in the lead before reeling him in in the finishing straight. “I keep pulling it out this season,” said Clement. “I trust my strength and I know I am the best off that last hurdle.” Warholm — if he keeps his head — and another American TJ Holmes could be Clement’s greatest threats

Women’s Shot Put final

After claiming six major silver or bronze medals since the 2008 Olympic Games, China’s Gong Lijiao has a major opportunity to claim a maiden title. The 28-year-old has won three Diamond League meets this season and with reigning champion Christina Schwanitz and four-time champion Valerie Adams both absent this season, Gong surely won’t have too many better chances to add a global title to her resume.

Men’s 200m Semi-Finals

Wayde van Niekerk faces a sharp turnaround after defending his 400m title in style. The South African ran a blistering final bend to put the race out of reach and with neither Usain Bolt nor Botswanan Isaac Makwala in contention in the 200m, the 25-year-old looks a good bet for a rare double should he safely negotiate the semi-final.