Bett gets bronze as Kenya surrenders 800m world title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Kenya surrendered the men’s 800m after World U20 champion, Kipyegon Bett settled for bronze in the absence of defending and world record holder David Rudisha at the London IAAF World Championships on Tuesday.

Bett, the only Kenyan in the race, faded to third in a time of 1:45.21 after being beaten at the home straight by Frenchman Pierre-Ambroise Bosse who won gold in a seasonal best of 1:44.67 while Adam Kszczot grabbed silver in a seasonal best of 1:44.95.

-More to follow-