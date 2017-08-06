Kirui strikes first gold for Kenya in London

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Geoffrey Kirui ran a race of his life to clinch the men’s marathon title in 2:08:27 to hand Kenya her first gold medal at the London IAAF World Championships on Sunday.

Kirui, the reigning Boston Marathon champion pulled away from his closest challenger Ethiopian Tamirat Tola who came second in 2:09:49 while Tanzanian Alphonce Felix Simbu grabbed bronze in 2:09:51.

Other Kenyans in the race Gideon Kipketer finished fifth in 2:09:56 as London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru crossed the line eighth in 2:12:16.

Kirui’s win ensured Kenya reclaim the world title for the first time since the Daegu edition in 2011 where two-time champion Abel Kirui won it.

-More to follow-