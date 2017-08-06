IAAF World Championships: Day 3 highlights

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 6 – Day three highlights for the IAAF World Championships on Sunday:

Women’s 100m semi-finals and final

Elaine Thompson may lack the charisma of her fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt but she looks set to dominate the sprints like he has done.

The 25-year-old is the hot favourite to add world gold over 100m and looked in good shape in her heat.

Bitter rival Dafne Schippers will hope to put one over her and set herself up nicely for defending her 200m world crown which the Jamaican isn’t contesting.

American Tori Bowie, Ivory Coast’s 2013 double sprint medalist Murielle Ahoure and her compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou could also figure in the mix.

Men’s 110m hurdles heats

America’s 2012 Olympic champion and world record holder Aries Merritt sets out on what could be a remarkable fairytale as he faces his first global competition since undergoing a kidney transplant in 2015.

The 31-year-old narrowly failed to make last year’s Olympic team but is a serious contender here having won well at last month’s London Diamond League meeting — the same stadium where he won the Olympic gold.

However, he faces a tough challenge to win world gold in the shape of Jamaica’s Olympic champion Omar McLeod.

The Jamaican is hoping not only for the title but also Merritt’s record. “I am going after it. I didn’t get it (at the Jamaican Championships), but I am going for it next time,” said McLeod after setting the world’s fastest time this season in June.

Women’s heptathlon

Belgium’s Olympic champion Nafi Thiam trails Germany’s Carolin Schafer by 22 points going into the second day of competition in the heptathlon. The Belgian will look to up the ante in the long jump, javelin and 800m.