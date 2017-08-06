Bayern beat rivals Dortmund to defend Supercup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich won the 2017 Supercup after twice coming from behind against 2016/17 DFB Cup winners Borussia Dortmund before settling the match 5-4 on penalties.

The most successful sides in DFL Supercup history went head-to-head on StarTimes World Football Channel being a curtain raiser ahead of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season in a mouthwatering meeting in the 18th edition of the DFL Supercup.

Being the fifth time Der Klassiker has heralded the dawn of a season in the eight seasons since the DFL brought back the competition in 2010, the heavyweight duo had since registered two victories each.

Borussia Dortmund had not lost to Bundesliga opposition at the Signal Iduna Park in 28 months and with the new head coach Peter Bosz, they were expected to present a formidable challenge.

Speaking during the screening of the new German Bundesliga season curtain raiser on Saturday, StarTimes Vice President Mr. Mark Lisboa noted that the company has set the ball rolling for its Kenyan subscribers to enjoy major European soccer leagues at the comfort of their homes.

“The Bundesliga Super Cup is just the start of our rich football offering to our Kenyan subscribers as we look forward to the Live broadcasts of the 2017/18 Bundesliga, Serie A and French Ligue 1 soccer leagues at the comfort of our subscribers homes,” noted Mr. Lisboa.

Bayern’s win against Schalke in the inaugural edition gave them the edge historically, though events on the Signal Iduna Park pitch was swayed more significantly by the pair’s summer preparations.

The Signal Iduna Park showpiece also offered the chance for the Bundesliga’s two best goal scorers – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski – to resume their own personal rivalry. Dortmund striker Aubameyang finished top of the pile last season, dethroning Bayern’s Lewandowski by scoring a whopping 31 goals in 32 league matches.

The season curtain-raiser certainly lived up to its pre-match billing, and it was not long before Dortmund’s high-pressing game paid dividends when Christian Pulisic robbed Javi Martinez of the ball and coolly slotted past Sven Ulreich for the opener. However, Bayern fought back moments later when Robert Lewandowski prodded in Joshua Kimmich’s excellent cross. The Bavarians were subsequently the better team, testing Roman Bürki on a number of occasions, albeit without finding the net again before the break.

Dortmund coach Peter Bosz introduced Sebastian Rode at half-time and that helped the hosts work their way back into the game, restoring balance in midfield.

There were half-chances for both teams before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored Dortmund’s lead, finishing off a rapid counter-attack with a lovely dink over Ulreich.

The home side looked to have held on to win, but Bayern equalised late on when Bayern somehow bundled the ball over the line, via Lukasz Piszczek, following a free-kick, to set up a decisive penalty shootout. Marc Bartra missed the decisive spot-kick to allow Bayern to celebrate their sixth Supercup title.

Neither Bayern nor Dortmund had enjoyed a smooth run in the build-up. Though they defeated Premier League champions Chelsea, Bayern were beaten by both Milan clubs — without scoring in either game — during their Bundesliga World Tour adventures in China and Singapore.

Dortmund defeated AC Milan before the Rossoneri faced Bayern, but have lost to Espanyol and — very early on — Rot-Weiss Essen as new coach Peter Bosz looked to bed into his new job.

The Supercup presented an outstanding show of what is to come in the 2017/18 Bundesliga season in less than two weeks as the Bundesliga season begins with Bayern Munich hosting Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, August 18th.