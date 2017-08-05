You are here:

Vardy at double, Iheanacho injured

by
Leicester City’s striker Jamie Vardy applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match against Club Atletico de Madrid at the King Power stadium in Leicester on April 18, 2017 © AFP/File / Ben STANSALL

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 5England striker Jamie Vardy struck twice as Leicester defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Friday in a pre-season friendly but new £25 million striker Kelechi Iheanacho came off injured.

Vardy scored in the 67th and 74th minutes after Thorgan Hazard had given the German side the lead with a fine finish from distance early in the second half.

Nigerian international striker Iheanacho, who signed from Manchester City on Thursday for £25 million ($32.8 million), set up Vardy’s winner but was substituted with an injury shortly after.

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said it was just a precautionary move.

“Last thing he needed was another kick on it (his leg), so we played if safe,” said Shakespeare.

