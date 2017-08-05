Kipyegon through to 1500m final, Chebet out

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5- Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon kept her push for her first ever world senior title after going through to Monday night’s final with the fastest qualifying time, winning her semi-final in a time of 4:03.54.

However, she will be the only Kenyan in the race with 2006 World and 2009 African Junior 800m silver medalist Winny Chebet failing to make it to the final after finishing seventh in the second semi-final and missing out on one of the two available slots for the fastest losers.

Reigning champion Genzebe Dibaba just but managed to get herself into the semis after being one of the fastest two losers, having finished sixth in the heat won by Kipyegon.

In the first semi-final, Kipyegon who won silver in Beijing two years ago behind Dibaba looked comfortable despite a clipping incident involving Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay just inside the first lap of the race.

At the bell, Kipyegon was shoulder to shoulder with DIbaba while Britain’s Laura Muir, cheered by the home fans lurked just behind them.

At the back straight, Kipyegon bolted upfront with Muir determined behind her as both went up clear in the final 100m. Dibaba struggled through and qualification seemed to be sliding off her path until she found some strength in the final 50m to dip in for sixth.

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya powered home in third clocking 4:03.80 as she looks to win her maiden medal in the race with her eyes also twinkling on the 800m title.

In the second semi, Chebet looked to be coasting to victory until the final lap when she faded off. German Konstanze Klosterhalfen pumped up the pace with two laps remaining, opening up a gap of almost 20 metres.

Chebet followed right behind her, but the two faded off in the final 300m of the race with Netherland’s Sifa Hassan who had been running at the back all evening coming up to win in 4:03.77.

Sweden’s Meraf Bahta was second while USA’s Jenifer Simpson came in third.