Kerr makes it three in a row as Gor beat Muhoroni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5- Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr picked up his third Kenyan Premier League win in a row since taking charge of the team, guiding the 15-time champions to a 2-0 win over Muhoroni Youth at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

Jacques Tuyisenge scored his second goal in as many matches for Gor in the first half with George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo adding the second as Gor opened up a four point gap over second placed Posta Rangers who play Nzoia Sugar on Sunday.

This is a record 10th consecutive victory for K’Ogalo but Kerr remains disappointed that his strikers have failed to bury most of the chances they have created.

“It is frustrating because we are still wasteful in the final third. We lack the technique and also there is a lack of understanding with players on the runs especially in the box,” Kerr noted.

“Of course I am delighted that we have won a third consecutive game and kept clean sheets in all. Again our keeper Peter (Odhiambo) was not tested in the match and his concentration levels have been very good.”

Kerr made two changes to the squad that beat Nakumatt 1-0 in midweek with Anthony Mbugua coming into midfield in place of Philemon Otieno while Timothy Otieno started on the right side of attack ahead of Boniface Omondi who dropped to the bench.

However, Mbugua’s first start of the season only lasted 26 minutes as he was forced out with a hamstring strain with Kenneth Muguna taking his spot.

Gor had started well with Meddie Kagere missing a sitter inside the first minute, failing to hit the ball on target from a Timothy Otieno cross. Four minutes later, Kagere had the ball inside the net from a Karim Nizigiyimana cross, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Tuyisenge opened the scoring in the 40th minute when he sneaked in at the near post to head home a Godfrey Walusimbi corner, Gor getting a reward for all their efforts.

In the second half, Gor upped the pressure with Otieno being hauled off for Boniface Omondi. Gor added pressure in attack with Omondi having efforts go wide from range.

Blackberry finally capped off the evening 12 minutes from time, coming on to the end of a wonderful team movement to slot past Salim Sowedi and seal the victory.

K’Ogalo’s next assignment will be away to soldiers Ulinzi Stars.