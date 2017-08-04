Macharia named Tusker FC’s July best player

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Midfielder Jackson Macharia was on Friday named Tusker FC’s Player of the Month for July.

The creative midfielder was picked for the pivotal role he played in the club’s performances during that month.

Most notably, Macharia was instrumental in helping Tusker keep their GOtv Shield title defence on track; netting the winner in their 1-0 victory over Kisumu based Palos FC.

Apart from his exemplary showing for the Club, Macharia also earned his first national team cap during the period. He also featured for the Kenya Premier League All-Star team, where he put in a man-of-the-match performance against La Liga side Sevilla Atletico.

The 23-year old, who started his football career in Nairobi’s Githurai estate, joined Tusker from Thika United in 2016. He has since risen through the ranks to become a key figure in the midfield.

Macharia took home Sh50, 000 and is confident that his side will turn around from the recent slump and get their title defence back on track.

“We are raring to go. The team is ready and in high spirits as we head into the second round. We know that we are not where we are supposed to be on the log, but I am confident that we will get back to the top and successfully defend the titles we won last season,” Macharia said.

Head coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe promised the team will turn around their latest fortunes that have seen the defending league and cup champions, with one win from the last six matches.

“We are not where we would want to be, we are working with the boys to rectify the small issues and get back to performing at our very best.” the coach assured.

Tusker, who hosts Western Stima, currently lies fourth on the Kenya Premier League table, with 29 points, five behind leaders Gor Mahia.