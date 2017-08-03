Klitschko announces retirement from boxing

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 3 – Wladimir Klitschko has announced his retirement from boxing, ending the prospect of a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Eddie Hearn had pencilled in a November 11 date for a second Joshua-Klitschko clash in the wake of their stunning Sky Sports Box Office heavyweight showdown back in April.

But that 11-round epic will now be the last of Klitschko’s 69 professional contests after the Ukrainian’s decision to call time on a 21-year career.

A statement from the former world champion read: “I deliberately took a few weeks to make my decision, to make sure I had enough distance from the fight at Wembley Stadium.

“As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports.

“I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career. I’m very thankful for this. Thanks to everyone who has always supported me, especially my family, my team and my many fans.”

-By Sky Sports-