Tuyisenge strikes as Gor firm up top spot

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2- Gor Mahia firmed up their hold on top of the Kenyan Premier League table, completing a home-and-away dominance over Nakumatt FC with a 1-0 win on Wednesday at Nyayo National Stadium, three days after beating them 2-0 at the same venue.

Rwandese international Jacques Tuyisenge scored the lone goal in the 11th minute as K’Ogalo rose to 34 points on the table, one ahead of Posta Rangers who earlier beat defending champions Tusker FC 1-0 at the same venue.

For the second consecutive game, head coach Dylan Kerr kept faith in keeper Peter Odhiambo with the returning Boniface Oluoch starting on the bench.

Ernest Wendo who missed Sunday’s match with injury was available and he slotted straight into midfield partnering Philemon Otieno.

Just like they did on Sunday, Gor got into business early enough and in the 11th minute when Tuyisenge in calm and composed fashion got his side ahead.

From a well executed counter attack, George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo teed up the Rwandese who controlled the ball calmly as defender Eugene Ambulwa fell on his backside, picked his spot and comfortably side footed the ball in.

Prior to that, Nakumatt had shown early intent for revenge with Clinton Kisiavuki racing to a long ball but could not lift it over an advancing Odhiambo in Gor goal.

Gor kept their offensive start and so did Nakumatt. The league new comers did well with short passes especially at the edge of the Gor Mahia box, but the decision on when to make the touches count and go for goal always fell short.

Blackberry was quite in his element on the wing and he had a superb volley from range in the 22nd minute from his weaker left foot well saved for a corner by Sammy Okinda in between the sticks for Nakumatt.

On the half hour mark, the hosts had the best chance of the game with Kepha Aswani missing the ball with a diving header from a well weighted Nicholas Mejja cross. Nakumatt had built up beautifully with skipper Peter Nzuki putting Mejja through on the right.

On the other end, the on fire Blackberry popped up once again with another volley this time from a Geoffrey Walusimbi tee up but Okinda once again thwarted him, fisting the ball away.

Five minutes on the turn, Meddie Kagere’s touch with the backheel from a low Karim Nizigiyimana cross hit the side netting after stealing off space at the near post.

Nakumatt were attempting to capitalize on Nizigiyimana and Walusimbi’s forays upfront by using the speed of Boniface Akenga and Robert Omunuk on either wing but once again, the final decision infront of goal let them down.

K’Ogalo almost doubled their tally at the same mark they had opened the scoring in the first half, 11 minutes into the second half. Tuyisenge played Kagere through with a neat through pass, but the Ugandan-born Rwandese saw his shot saved by Okinda.

Nakumatt head coach Anthony Mwangi made a peculiar change, offloading Robert Omunuk who had been causing problems for Gor and bringing on Joshua Oyoo.

But nonetheless, it was Gor who got the scoring chances. On the hour mark, Boniface Omondi was played through by Kagere but the former Nzoia Sugar man’s effort went wide under pressure from Ambulwa.

Omondi was minutes later rested for Francis Kahata, a like for like change that meant Kerr wanted more attack and creativity upfront.

K’Ogalo continued their dominance and Blackberry’s shot from the right in the 67th minute was saved by Okinda with the rebound ricocheting off Kagere and wide for a goal-kick.

Ten minutes to time, David Gateri made a timely tackle to poke the ball off Kagere as he prepared to pull the trigger with Okinda at his mercy.