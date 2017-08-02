Atudo late thunderbolt lifts Posta over champions Tusker

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2- Jockins Atudo’s thunderbolt of a freekick five minutes to time gave Posta Rangers a 1-0 win over Kenyan Premier League defending champions as late drama lightened up an otherwise dull and hands-back encounter between the two sides at Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday.

Atudo ferociously drove in a freekick from 40 yards, just two minutes after they had a goal disallowed and striker Dennis Mukaisi sent off.

From a long Luke Ochieng throw-in, Atudo seemed to have flicked the ball into the net but after consultation with his first assistant Emmanuel Barasa, centre referee Raymond Onyango ruled out the goal saying it had gone straight in without being touched.

From the protests, Mukaisi was dished with a second yellow card and given his matching orders. There was more drama as Tusker quickly started off play with the Posta players still protesting, but on second thought, Onyango whistled to pull back play.

The win temporarily takes Rangers to the top of the table with 32 points with Gor Mahia two points below but are facing Nakumatt FC at the same venue.

It wasn’t the best match to the eyes in the opening 80 minutes.

The afternoon cold might have dampened the feet of both sides as none gave in as much in attack and the slippery nature of the pitch occasioned by the light showers that have hit the city late morning drastically reduced the tempo of the match.

Posta remain second with the draw, moving to 31 points while Tusker climb a spot up to third, but their winless run in the Kenyan Premier League now stretches to five matches.

With both Luke Ochieng and Patrick Matasi returning from suspension, it was Ochieng who slotted right back into the team partnering Jockins Atudo in defense while head coach Sammy Omollo stuck with Farouk Shikhalo in goal as Matasi stayed on the bench.

Tusker’s team from the Sunday match saw James Situma and Eugene Asike partner in defense while Cersidy Okeyo came into midfield in place of the suspended Hashim Ssempala.

Both teams sized each other up, none taking the initiative to punch up the pace and attack. Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo was forced into an early sub, pulling out winger Edwin Mwaura for John Nairuka after the former picked up a thigh strain in the 17th minute.

Chances were few and far in between. Cersidy Okeyo’s low shot from inside the box after running into space from 40 yards went wide in the 25th minute. On the other end, Posta had two long range efforts from Nairuka and Dennis Mukaisi but both went begging.