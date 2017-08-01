Kenya Simbas stagnate 25th in IRB rankings

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – After Saturday’s 7-45 away loss to Namibia in the 2017 Africa Gold Cup decider, the national 15s team stagnated 25th in the latest World Rugby rankings with 57.55 points.

The result in Windhoek saw the Kenya Simbas complete their Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign second overall with 18 points behind eventual winners hosts and defending champions Namibia who topped the standings with 25 points.

Up next for the Jerome Paarwater’s charges is a two match test against Hong Kong in Nairobi on August 20 and 26.

Namibia are placed 21st, Zimbabwe dropped to 40th thanks to their 23-31 shock defeat against Tunisia at home in Bulawayo.

The win hugely benefited Tunisia who climbed to 45th, Uganda who have a match in hand against the Sables of Zimbabwe moved up to 36th while Senegal who are yet to win a match occupy 51st position ahead of their final Africa Gold Cup match against Tunisia.

Power house All Blacks of New Zealand still control the standings with 94.78 points followed by England in second spot with 90.14 points, Ireland are third with 85.39 points, Australia fourth with 84.63 points while South Africa closes the top five in the rankings with 84.16 points.