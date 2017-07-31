Origi wants to reach his potential at Liverpool

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jul 31- Liverpool striker Divock Origi is determined to live up to the potential he has shown in his first two seasons in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old played only 16 top-flight games in the 2015/16 season, scoring five goals, but more than doubled his appearances last season with 34, netting seven goals and making four assists.

The Belgium international is eager to keep working hard on his game as he aims to fulfil his potential at the Reds.

“I’ve made steps,” Origi told the club’s official website. “When I look at my potential, I can see a lot.

“I had some very good moments and I had some moments where it was difficult which is normal because you’re still on the way. I’m not at my peak yet in my career.

“For me, it’s about enjoying my game every moment. It’s not easy but you need to work hard, and the older you become the more you realise there’s a lot more than enjoying the game.

“I’m really passionate. I wouldn’t want to end my career and not fulfil my potential. What I know is that I believe in my qualities. If I enjoy every minute then good times are coming and the bad times will make me stronger.”