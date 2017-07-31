Mariga joins Spanish side Real Oviedo

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31- Former Harambee Stars midfielder MacDonald Mariga will on Tuesday afternoon be officially unveiled as a Real Oviedo player after agreeing terms with the Spanish Segunda Division club and passing a medical on Monday.

The midfielder who won the UEFA Champions League title while at Inter Milan with Jose Mourinho in 2010 joins the Soanish side from Italian club CS Latina who were relegated to the Serie C at the close of the 2016/2017 season.

“McDonald Mariga is a center midfielder who is known for his physical strength, stamina, technical ability, and ball recovery skills,” the club announced on their official website.

They added; “The player will join training sessions immediately, after having passed medical examinations in the Clínica Asturias. He will work under the directions of Juan Antonio Anquela beginning this afternoon in order to be completely ready for the coach when the season begins.”

Mariga who retired from international football two years ago has had an illustrious career and returns to Spain for the second time having played for La Liga side Real Sociedad on loan from Inter Milan in the 2011/2012 season.

The midfielder has played in Italy for most of his career having joined Parma in 2007 from Swedish side Helsinborgs. He then moved to Inter Milan where he stayed for three seasons amid two loan spells at his former club Parma and real Sociedad.

He moved permanently back to Parma in 2015 but stayed for a while before joining Latina. His most successful spell was with Inter under Mourinho where he won six titles; the Serie A, Champions League, Copa Italia (twice), Supercopa Italia, and Club World Cup.

Mariga might make his debut for his new club on August 20 when they open their Segunda Division campaign against Rayo Vallacano at home.