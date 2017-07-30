Pep opens up about Nasri, Iheanacho

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 30 – Pep Guardiola says that despite Samir Nasri’s impressive pre-season performances, the midfielder is still likely to leave during the current transfer window.

The Manchester City boss raised eyebrows when handing the France international a prominent role in the club’s pre-season preparations recently but stated that the player’s future is in his own hands.

Guardiola was reportedly keen on retaining Nasri’s services ahead of his first season in charge at the Etihad, last term, but the player pushed for a loan spell to La Liga side Sevilla, a move that Guardiola clearly had a negative interpretation of.

“He knows the situation,” Guardiola told reporters. “We have a lot of midfield players, so we’re going to see.

“It is like [Eliaquim] Mangala. That’s a decision they have to take with their managers, but we take care of them when they are here, just like we take care of every player, from Brahim Diaz to Vincent Kompany.

“The past isn’t important, it is all about tomorrow.

“We wanted to keep [Nasri] last pre-season but he decided to go to Sevilla and I like to work with the guys who want to work with us,” Guardiola added.

The City boss was far more forthcoming with information on the future of Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who has been strongly linked with a move to Leicester City in recent weeks.

“I think Kelechi is going to leave, for Leicester,” he said. “I think so, but I don’t want to say something wrong. We will see. If it doesn’t happen, he will be part of the group.”