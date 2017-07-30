You are here:

Football Football

Amid transfer drama Neymar ‘doesn’t know what to do’: Pique

by
Football
Shares

Barcelona’s Brazilian forward Neymar takes part in a event organized by a sports shop in Miami, on July 28, 2017 © AFP / HECTOR RETAMAL

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jul 29 – Brazilian superstar Neymar “doesn’t know what to do” as frenzy over his possible move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain continues to dominate headlines, Barca teammate Gerard Pique told ESPN FC.

French giants PSG are supposedly ready to launch a record-breaking 218 million euros ($256 million) move for Neymar.

The saga has overshadowed Barcelona’s pre-season tour of North America, which reaches a climax on Saturday when they face Real Madrid in Miami.

Neymar has scored three goals in two friendlies for Barcelona, but has studiously avoided speaking to the press.

“Neymar and I we are very close and I want him to stay and I know the situation,” Pique said.

“Right now he doesn’t know what to do and we are trying to help him, the ones (on the team) that are more close to him to take the right decision.”

Meanwhile, ESPN FC also reported that Barcelona will report PSG for a breach of UEFA’s financial fair play (FFP) rules if the French club end up paying the Brazilian’s buyout clause of more the 200 million euros.

Citing unnamed sources, the website said Barcelona officials believe no club is capable of paying the buyout, wages and bonuses that would be included in the deal without breaching the financial regulations.

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments