Amid transfer drama Neymar ‘doesn’t know what to do’: Pique

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jul 29 – Brazilian superstar Neymar “doesn’t know what to do” as frenzy over his possible move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain continues to dominate headlines, Barca teammate Gerard Pique told ESPN FC.

French giants PSG are supposedly ready to launch a record-breaking 218 million euros ($256 million) move for Neymar.

The saga has overshadowed Barcelona’s pre-season tour of North America, which reaches a climax on Saturday when they face Real Madrid in Miami.

Neymar has scored three goals in two friendlies for Barcelona, but has studiously avoided speaking to the press.

“Neymar and I we are very close and I want him to stay and I know the situation,” Pique said.

“Right now he doesn’t know what to do and we are trying to help him, the ones (on the team) that are more close to him to take the right decision.”

Meanwhile, ESPN FC also reported that Barcelona will report PSG for a breach of UEFA’s financial fair play (FFP) rules if the French club end up paying the Brazilian’s buyout clause of more the 200 million euros.

Citing unnamed sources, the website said Barcelona officials believe no club is capable of paying the buyout, wages and bonuses that would be included in the deal without breaching the financial regulations.